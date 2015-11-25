Things to do in Taupo
Thermal hot springs, raging rapids, crystal clear waters, beautiful walks and cycle tracks – the Taupo region has something to tempt all visitors.
Read our curated recommendations and practical advice for Things to do on Recommended in NZ.22 articles
Thermal hot springs, raging rapids, crystal clear waters, beautiful walks and cycle tracks – the Taupo region has something to tempt all visitors.
Have you ever heard of Homunga Bay? I hadn’t either, but was told we were walking the coastal track from there to Waihi Beach.
Within a jet’s roar of Wellington Airport, in the Capital’s eastern suburbs, the Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre has a wide range of services and facilities for all ages. ...
Located in Whitianga township, The Lost Spring offers a thermal hot water and spa experience. Prepare to be surprised when you turn off a residential street and enter ...
Whenever I holiday I love to start out with a massage to get me relaxed and out of work mode. Just walking in I could immediately tell Ima ...
There are so many kayaking options you will be spoilt for choice (or if you’re anything like me, completely unable to pick) – from hourly hire off the ...
So many wineries, so little time. I had initially thought a bicycle tour would be a fun way to get around the wineries. But in the end, I’m ...
Having visited Hahei for many years, I thought I’d seen it all… But for something different the Hahei Explorer gave me a wonderful new perspective of the 12km ...
Moko is a beautiful gallery at Hot Water Beach, which offers unique, contemporary New Zealand and Pacific Island art, including jewellery, design ware, wall art and sculpture for ...
Hot Waves is a licensed café just one minute walk around the corner from Hot Water Beach. Hot Waves makes Hot Water Beach’s best coffee and is great ...
Hot Water Beach is on the east coast of the Coromandel Peninsula, approximately 12 minutes (8.6km) drive from Hahei. And its name is no exaggeration! For one to ...
Hells Gate and Wai Ora Spa is approximately 18km and 20 minutes drive east of town. The name is apt as the geothermal reserve is highly suggestive of ...
Did you know that it is possible to have fun and keep to a budget?! You can provide your children with exciting, new and fun experiences without having ...
Deep within central Otago on the shores of a deep blue lake and flanked by knuckled mountains, is the holiday oasis of Wanaka. 120km north of Queenstown, it ...
The small town of Oamaru gently reveals itself three hours south of Christchurch along SH1. Home to a unique historical centre, its charm has attracted a delightful mix ...
The arty town of Nelson, gracing the top of the South Island, is a place rich in both culture and sunshine. It’s an animated destination known for its ...
If you’re a fan of the ocean and its inhabitants, then Kaikoura is definitely going to be your paradise. Fittingly called a ‘Maritime Serengeti’ for the abundance of ...
With spring on our doorstep and summer just around the corner, a holiday to the sun-drenched corners of the land is a must for us all. Richly scattered ...
After a gruelling week at the office, the temptation of a relaxing weekend away seems the perfect medicine. Whichever direction you decide to travel from the capital, there ...
‘Winter break’ in New Zealand does not have to been a quick trip to Fiji. Within our own country, there are countless lovely spots for a wintry break ...
With prices skyrocketing, families are fast learning that the best things in life are free. There is a lot you can do with the kids around town, without ...
Those of us living in cities and towns often run the risk of overlooking the natural and unspoilt scenery which New Zealand can offer. Our country is unique ...