Knit edgings & trims, 150 stitches
I had better confess straight away: Harmony Guides are my knitting bibles. I have two of the older editions of the Guides to Knitting Stitches and hardly a ...
Read our curated recommendations and practical advice for Craft tips on Recommended in NZ.4 articles
I had better confess straight away: Harmony Guides are my knitting bibles. I have two of the older editions of the Guides to Knitting Stitches and hardly a ...
Debbie Bliss patterns are always worth a look, if not for the actual pattern, then certainly for inspiration. ‘Special family knits: 25 handknits for all seasons’ has great ...
I’ve always loved making my own bags, and I’m one of those women who think one can’t have too many bags. Some of my handmade bags have been ...
Most crafters like their ‘crafty’ books and often have a small library of useful guides. My stash of craft books is fairly small because styles and colours usually ...