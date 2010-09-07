Wines of Marlborough: Blenheim

So many wineries, so little time.

I had initially thought a bicycle tour would be a fun way to get around the wineries. But in the end, I’m very pleased sanity prevailed we opted for an air-conditioned van tour.

The tours cater for individuals, couples and groups. There were only two couples on our tour so the guide asked us if there were any specific wineries we wanted to visit and what sort of wine we preferred. She then came up with an itinerary containing a good-cross section of about half a dozen wineries to suit the group – and off we headed (whizzing past hot and dusty looking cyclists several times).

The programme involved hopping in and out of the van at each stop, tasting a selection of the wines on offer, chatting to the very knowledgeable host who was often the owner or winemaker and then trying to calculate how many bottles of wine could be enjoyed while on holiday and fitted into the suitcase for the trip home … which got increasingly challenging as the day wore on.