Ima Spa: Nelson

Whenever I holiday I love to start out with a massage to get me relaxed and out of work mode.

Just walking in I could immediately tell Ima Spa fit the bill perfectly, with the delicious lemongrass aromatherapy and calming environment.

The therapists are very experienced and offer a wide range of traditional Asian health and beauty therapies such as massage, body scrubs and facial treatments for men and women.

I opted for a traditional Thai massage which is a more active massage and involves stretching and pressure point therapy without oil. I was so relaxed afterwards my husband literally had to prop me up on the walk back to the car – a real transformation!