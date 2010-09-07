Ima Spa: Nelson

Whenever I holiday I love to start out with a massage to get me relaxed and out of work mode.
Just walking in I could immediately tell Ima Spa fit the bill perfectly, with the delicious lemongrass aromatherapy and calming environment.
The therapists are very experienced and offer a wide range of traditional Asian health and beauty therapies such as massage, body scrubs and facial treatments for men and women.
I opted for a traditional Thai massage which is a more active massage and involves stretching and pressure point therapy without oil. I was so relaxed afterwards my husband literally had to prop me up on the walk back to the car – a real transformation!
- Address – 123 Hardy Street, Nelson, New Zealand
- Price – $40+
- Open hours – 10 am – 7 pm Monday to Saturday
- Duration – 30 – 90 minutes with 3 – 4 hour spa packages available
- Phone – (03) 545 6956
- Email – appointment@imaspa.co.nz
- Website – www.imaspa.co.nz
- Wheelchair accessible – Yes
- Kid/families – No
- No customer parking
- Bookings recommended