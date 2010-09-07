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Ima Spa: Nelson

Kirsty Harman
Kirsty Harman Contributor
1
Ima Spa: Nelson

Whenever I holiday I love to start out with a massage to get me relaxed and out of work mode.

Just walking in I could immediately tell Ima Spa fit the bill perfectly, with the delicious lemongrass aromatherapy and calming environment.

The therapists are very experienced and offer a wide range of traditional Asian health and beauty therapies such as massage, body scrubs and facial treatments for men and women.

I opted for a traditional Thai massage which is a more active massage and involves stretching and pressure point therapy without oil. I was so relaxed afterwards my husband literally had to prop me up on the walk back to the car – a real transformation!

  • Address – 123 Hardy Street, Nelson, New Zealand
  • Price – $40+
  • Open hours – 10 am7 pm Monday to Saturday
  • Duration – 30 – 90 minutes with 3 – 4 hour spa packages available
  • Phone – (03) 545 6956
  • Email – appointment@imaspa.co.nz
  • Website – www.imaspa.co.nz
  • Wheelchair accessible – Yes
  • Kid/families – No
  • No customer parking
  • Bookings recommended
Explore Topics:
#Nelson and Marlborough #Things to do
Kirsty Harman

Written by Kirsty Harman

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