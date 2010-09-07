Hahei Explorer: Coromandel

Having visited Hahei for many years, I thought I’d seen it all…

But for something different the Hahei Explorer gave me a wonderful new perspective of the 12km of beautiful volcanic rock formations along Coromandel Peninsula coastline.

I loved exploring the coastal islands of the Te Whanganui-A-Hei marine reserve, reefs, massive sea caves, bays including Cathedral Cove and we got lucky with the tide and went right inside a 30m blowhole.

Experience the amazing marine wildlife up close and personal including blue penguins, NZ fur seals, gannets, shags and dolphins if they are in the mood.

All this with relaxed and interesting commentary from the friendly chap behind the wheel.