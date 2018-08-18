#Cleaning tips
How to clean a microwave without scrubbing
Messy microwave? Want to get it clean with minimal effort? Here’s the easiest way to get a sparkling clean microwave – without nasty chemicals.
Read our curated recommendations and practical advice for Cleaning tips on Recommended in NZ.3 articles
Messy microwave? Want to get it clean with minimal effort? Here’s the easiest way to get a sparkling clean microwave – without nasty chemicals.
Ok, so the last thing you feel like doing after a long session in the garden is cleaning all your tools right? But, we both know that taking ...
Your toothbrush can be a breeding ground for bacteria. If you have one of those family size holders that everybody parks their toothbrushes on top of each other, ...