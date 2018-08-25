How to check yourself for skin cancer
Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in New Zealand and our skin cancer rates are the highest in the world. Melanoma accounts for almost 80% ...
Read our curated recommendations and practical advice for Health tips on Recommended in NZ.27 articles
Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in New Zealand and our skin cancer rates are the highest in the world. Melanoma accounts for almost 80% ...
It’s great to find a book that takes a complete look at food allergies in children – from understanding the nature of allergies and diagnostics to the importance ...
In her introduction author Margo Marrone, a qualified pharmacist, herbalist and homeopath, illustrates the fact that all aspects of our lives are connected to each other. When she ...
Your toothbrush can be a breeding ground for bacteria. If you have one of those family size holders that everybody parks their toothbrushes on top of each other, ...
To understand why we should exercise, it’s essential to first explain the basics of a highly complex piece of machinery, better known as your body. All animals, including ...
Have you ever wondered why a new diet is launched every few months? Nutritionists and dieticians have been voicing their concerns over fad diets for years.
Did you know your body can turn excess sugars into fat, but it cannot turn fat back into useable sugar? Sugar is a carbohydrate, our brain uses carbohydrate ...
If you don’t want animals to play any role at all in your diet, here’s how to go vegan. You will need: willpower vegan equivalents to meat and ...
Today I’ve got a nice little chiropractic tip for you and it’s going to be a way that may help you improve your spinal health and your health ...
There has always been the staunch advocates and critics arguing which protein source is the best for athletes, (or anyone for that matter) wishing to increase their lean ...
Type ‘wedding diet’ into an internet search and you’ll find a zillion diets for brides to be. All designed to get you looking like a model in your ...
The glycemic index was first developed 25 years ago by a professor of nutrition to help determine which carbohydrate foods were best for people with diabetes. Carbohydrates are ...
Short of hibernating from May through to October, there is little we can do to avoid the chill of winter. Winter brings with it many good things; the ...
The risks of overindulging in alcohol have been widely publicised, but sometimes knowing just how much is safe and within the guidelines, can be tricky.
Though fats have a poor reputation, they are in fact a key part of a nutritionally-balanced diet. Fats allow for the absorption of vitamins, as well as aiding ...
In an ideal world, we’d all have that extra hour in the day (and the corresponding motivation!) to pound the pavement or hit the gym, to well and ...
A sufficient water intake is needed to combat dehydration, which saps energy, causes fatigue and reduces concentration. The standard ‘eight glasses a day’ of water, which equates to ...
While the blueberries have had more than their fair share of positive press in the field of superfoods, there are countless other foods in your supermarket that are ...
The world just seems a better place after a good night’s sleep, but not getting good quality sleep is a problem that plagues many of us. While serious ...
Running may seem like a daunting workout, but you don’t have to be an athlete to incorporate running into your weekly workout routine.
To give you an example of the mineral concentration of fruits, I want to tell you the difference between a piece of fruit and Gatorade. We actually had ...
Oh, the misery! Your head is pounding, your whole body aches, and there’s nobody – nobody – around to pamper you. You’ll just have to pamper yourself.
You never know what kind of pesticides or dirt may be lurking on the skin of your favourite fruits and vegetables. That’s why it’s always a good idea ...
Can’t remember names, dates, or even why you walked into a room? Luckily there are a lot of things that you can do to increase your memory power.
You’re touching them anyway, you might as well try to save her life while you’re at it.
Infertility affects one in six couples. About 90% of male infertility problems are caused by the failure to produce enough sperms. Here is some advice on how to ...
From the first day of conception, your baby is being nourished by you. When you are pregnant all of your body’s resources are called upon to help your ...