Dealing with death
Everybody has different ideas on how to cope with grief. As everyone is different, we all grieve differently. I wanted to share with you my ideas, based on ...
Read our curated recommendations and practical advice for Life skills tips on Recommended in NZ.12 articles
Everybody has different ideas on how to cope with grief. As everyone is different, we all grieve differently. I wanted to share with you my ideas, based on ...
I’m Judy James and I’m a body language expert. I’m going to be showing you how to make a really good first impression. Always make a great entrance. ...
What a cracker! This fat little paperback has taught me more about good writing than all the How-to-write-good-English guides I’ve read put together. It’s not a new book, ...
The Windsor knot is the don of all knots, fat and wide. It projects confidence and so is considered a power knot for business.
When we use body barriers, we signal to other people to leave us alone. They make you look extremely unapproachable. For that reason, avoid things like folded arms. ...
Whether it’s heights, flying or public speaking, a profound fear can compromise the quality of your life. Don’t live with yours another minute.
If all the important things in the world – peace, hunger, poverty – this is pretty much the most important. So listen closely.
Can’t remember names, dates, or even why you walked into a room? Luckily there are a lot of things that you can do to increase your memory power.
We’re going to show you how to give a quick and easy neck and shoulder massage. James Orci, a nationally certified massage therapist from the United States will ...
There’s never been a better way to say, “I love you,” than by giving a massage. Follow these instructions to become an instant hit.
You can’t always get rid of panic attacks completely, but you can learn how to live with them.
Whether you’re a budding actor, a businessperson who has to give presentations, or a PTA mom, we all need to remember lines now and then. These tricks will ...