#Pet tips
How to understand your cat
Sure you talk to your cat now, but does he know what the heck you’re saying? And do you understand his purrs and meows? If not, it’s time ...
Read our curated recommendations and practical advice for Pet tips on Recommended in NZ.4 articles
Sure you talk to your cat now, but does he know what the heck you’re saying? And do you understand his purrs and meows? If not, it’s time ...
Your cat isn’t evil and determined to shred your house, she’s just being a cat. Cats need to scratch, it’s a hardwired and necessary part of healthy cat ...
Cats can be pretty finicky eaters but pet parents can be pretty finicky too. Hi, I’m Doctor Robin and this is Tiger. Today I’m going to explain the ...
By the time a kitten is old enough to come home they’re usually already house trained. If not, don’t worry. Cats are quick studies.