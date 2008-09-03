#Fitness tips
Guide to the basic principles of exercise
To understand why we should exercise, it’s essential to first explain the basics of a highly complex piece of machinery, better known as your body. All animals, including ...
Read our curated recommendations and practical advice for Fitness tips on Recommended in NZ.4 articles
To understand why we should exercise, it’s essential to first explain the basics of a highly complex piece of machinery, better known as your body. All animals, including ...
Type ‘wedding diet’ into an internet search and you’ll find a zillion diets for brides to be. All designed to get you looking like a model in your ...
In an ideal world, we’d all have that extra hour in the day (and the corresponding motivation!) to pound the pavement or hit the gym, to well and ...
Running may seem like a daunting workout, but you don’t have to be an athlete to incorporate running into your weekly workout routine.