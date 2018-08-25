How to check yourself for skin cancer
Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in New Zealand and our skin cancer rates are the highest in the world. Melanoma accounts for almost 80% ...
Editor’s hand-picked highlights and trending recommendations across New Zealand.11 articles
Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in New Zealand and our skin cancer rates are the highest in the world. Melanoma accounts for almost 80% ...
Thermal hot springs, raging rapids, crystal clear waters, beautiful walks and cycle tracks – the Taupo region has something to tempt all visitors.
A global plague? Bed bugs are found throughout the world and are becoming more common in New Zealand, particularly where there is a large turnover of visitors; places ...
Ok, so the last thing you feel like doing after a long session in the garden is cleaning all your tools right? But, we both know that taking ...
The Windsor knot is the don of all knots, fat and wide. It projects confidence and so is considered a power knot for business.
To understand why we should exercise, it’s essential to first explain the basics of a highly complex piece of machinery, better known as your body. All animals, including ...
With prices skyrocketing, families are fast learning that the best things in life are free. There is a lot you can do with the kids around town, without ...
The risks of overindulging in alcohol have been widely publicised, but sometimes knowing just how much is safe and within the guidelines, can be tricky.
In an ideal world, we’d all have that extra hour in the day (and the corresponding motivation!) to pound the pavement or hit the gym, to well and ...
While the blueberries have had more than their fair share of positive press in the field of superfoods, there are countless other foods in your supermarket that are ...
Sure you talk to your cat now, but does he know what the heck you’re saying? And do you understand his purrs and meows? If not, it’s time ...