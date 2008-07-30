#Auckland
Recommended top spots for winter holidays
‘Winter break’ in New Zealand does not have to been a quick trip to Fiji. Within our own country, there are countless lovely spots for a wintry break ...
Discover top recommendations, walks, attractions, and local guides for Waikato, New Zealand.2 articles
‘Winter break’ in New Zealand does not have to been a quick trip to Fiji. Within our own country, there are countless lovely spots for a wintry break ...
Those of us living in cities and towns often run the risk of overlooking the natural and unspoilt scenery which New Zealand can offer. Our country is unique ...