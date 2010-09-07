Moko Artspace: Coromandel

Moko is a beautiful gallery at Hot Water Beach, which offers unique, contemporary New Zealand and Pacific Island art, including jewellery, design ware, wall art and sculpture for both inside and outdoors.

If you are looking for kiwi soft toys or a plastic tiki as a reminder of your visit, this is not the place to get it.

Directly over the road from the beach, it is a great place to drop in and drool over their lovely things on the way home, and try to resist buying one of everything.

The staff at Moko are always happy to let you browse and you might even get to meet their friendly cat perched on the counter or sunning himself around the garden.

I always have to stop in at Moko whenever I am in the area, and they even let us have wedding photographs taken around the gallery. This one in front of one of their beautiful glass sculptures is one of my very favourites.