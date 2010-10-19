Homunga Bay Track: Coromandel
Have you ever heard of Homunga Bay? I hadn’t either, but was told we were walking the coastal track from there to Waihi Beach.
Discover top recommendations, walks, attractions, and local guides for Coromandel, New Zealand.7 articles
Have you ever heard of Homunga Bay? I hadn’t either, but was told we were walking the coastal track from there to Waihi Beach.
Located in Whitianga township, The Lost Spring offers a thermal hot water and spa experience. Prepare to be surprised when you turn off a residential street and enter ...
Having visited Hahei for many years, I thought I’d seen it all… But for something different the Hahei Explorer gave me a wonderful new perspective of the 12km ...
Moko is a beautiful gallery at Hot Water Beach, which offers unique, contemporary New Zealand and Pacific Island art, including jewellery, design ware, wall art and sculpture for ...
Hot Waves is a licensed café just one minute walk around the corner from Hot Water Beach. Hot Waves makes Hot Water Beach’s best coffee and is great ...
Hot Water Beach is on the east coast of the Coromandel Peninsula, approximately 12 minutes (8.6km) drive from Hahei. And its name is no exaggeration! For one to ...
Those of us living in cities and towns often run the risk of overlooking the natural and unspoilt scenery which New Zealand can offer. Our country is unique ...