How to check yourself for skin cancer
Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in New Zealand and our skin cancer rates are the highest in the world. Melanoma accounts for almost 80% ...
Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in New Zealand and our skin cancer rates are the highest in the world. Melanoma accounts for almost 80% ...
Messy microwave? Want to get it clean with minimal effort? Here’s the easiest way to get a sparkling clean microwave – without nasty chemicals.
Located in Whitianga township, The Lost Spring offers a thermal hot water and spa experience. Prepare to be surprised when you turn off a residential street and enter ...
Whenever I holiday I love to start out with a massage to get me relaxed and out of work mode. Just walking in I could immediately tell Ima ...
There are so many kayaking options you will be spoilt for choice (or if you’re anything like me, completely unable to pick) – from hourly hire off the ...
So many wineries, so little time. I had initially thought a bicycle tour would be a fun way to get around the wineries. But in the end, I’m ...
Having visited Hahei for many years, I thought I’d seen it all… But for something different the Hahei Explorer gave me a wonderful new perspective of the 12km ...
Moko is a beautiful gallery at Hot Water Beach, which offers unique, contemporary New Zealand and Pacific Island art, including jewellery, design ware, wall art and sculpture for ...
Hot Waves is a licensed café just one minute walk around the corner from Hot Water Beach. Hot Waves makes Hot Water Beach’s best coffee and is great ...
Hot Water Beach is on the east coast of the Coromandel Peninsula, approximately 12 minutes (8.6km) drive from Hahei. And its name is no exaggeration! For one to ...
Hells Gate and Wai Ora Spa is approximately 18km and 20 minutes drive east of town. The name is apt as the geothermal reserve is highly suggestive of ...
Ok, so the last thing you feel like doing after a long session in the garden is cleaning all your tools right? But, we both know that taking ...
Running may seem like a daunting workout, but you don’t have to be an athlete to incorporate running into your weekly workout routine.
Kiwifruit are a fantastic source of vitamin C and fibre. Green kiwifruit have more vitamin C than an orange – gold kiwifruit have three times more than an ...
Your cat isn’t evil and determined to shred your house, she’s just being a cat. Cats need to scratch, it’s a hardwired and necessary part of healthy cat ...
By the time a kitten is old enough to come home they’re usually already house trained. If not, don’t worry. Cats are quick studies.