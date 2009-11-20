How to get rid of cockroaches
Just when you have everything sorted with your kitchen, along scurries a cockroach! As a Pest Controller, I specialise in cockroach control. I am often asked how do you ...
Read our curated recommendations and practical advice for Pest control tips on Recommended in NZ.7 articles
Just when you have everything sorted with your kitchen, along scurries a cockroach! As a Pest Controller, I specialise in cockroach control. I am often asked how do you ...
A global plague? Bed bugs are found throughout the world and are becoming more common in New Zealand, particularly where there is a large turnover of visitors; places ...
Now is the time to think about keeping your home free from rats and mice this winter. Rodents have been outside feeding and breeding in the warm weather. ...
White-tailed spiders are reported to be biting Kiwis. There have been reports in the press of incidents around the country and specifically in Palmerston North of people ending ...
Protect your largest investment. There are up to seven species of wood-boring insect in New Zealand that might attack the timbers of your home or other buildings. The ...
Are ants bothering you in and around your home? As summer approaches and the weather warms up so the populations of ant nests rise and they become more ...
Your cat isn’t evil and determined to shred your house, she’s just being a cat. Cats need to scratch, it’s a hardwired and necessary part of healthy cat ...