Who can submit content?

All readers are welcome to submit content. We try and publish as much of the material submitted as we can, however, we do not guarantee publication.

What are the main rules?

Be courteous, respect other contributors’ viewpoints.

In accordance with New Zealand law, do not use language that can be considered discriminatory on the basis of race, religion, gender, sexual preference, nationality, age, disability, etc. Your contributions must not contain, defamatory, obscene, pornographic, or otherwise illegal material.

Do not use this site to try and spread gossip, breach court orders or make allegations about people.

Lively debate is encouraged but your contributions must not be personally abusive. Never use threatening language or terms.

Do not use swear words.

Do not put whole words or sentences in CAPITAL letters or make excessive use of exclamation marks.

Do not use text messaging short forms.

By submitting a recommendation or comment you are consenting to its display on the site and for any related online and offline use we choose. By making a submission, you are agreeing to abide by the rules, take responsibility for your contributions and accept that your contributions may be edited, deleted or not used.

Photographs and video may be sent to the site. Recommended.nz reserves the right to store electronically any pictures sent in by readers and to use the images free of charge in any of its online publications. Amateur photographers retain the copyright to their photographs or videos if they are to be published elsewhere.

We may add guidelines here from time and time as our community develops.

Why does material submitted not appear immediately?

All submitted content is reviewed by a moderator before posting.

What is the recommended.nz privacy policy?

For more information on this site’s privacy policy please click here.

If you have any questions or believe an item on this website is in breach of our community guidelines, please get in touch with us.