How to check yourself for skin cancer
Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in New Zealand and our skin cancer rates are the highest in the world. Melanoma accounts for almost 80% ...
Discover curated guides and tried-and-tested recommendations for everyday living, books, home, recipes, and lifestyle.82 articles
Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in New Zealand and our skin cancer rates are the highest in the world. Melanoma accounts for almost 80% ...
Messy microwave? Want to get it clean with minimal effort? Here’s the easiest way to get a sparkling clean microwave – without nasty chemicals.
Everybody has different ideas on how to cope with grief. As everyone is different, we all grieve differently. I wanted to share with you my ideas, based on ...
I had better confess straight away: Harmony Guides are my knitting bibles. I have two of the older editions of the Guides to Knitting Stitches and hardly a ...
For his birthday, little Cameron gets a colourful hand knitted sweater from his grandma. Have you ever received a present that was made with love especially for you ...
Debbie Bliss patterns are always worth a look, if not for the actual pattern, then certainly for inspiration. ‘Special family knits: 25 handknits for all seasons’ has great ...
I’ve always loved making my own bags, and I’m one of those women who think one can’t have too many bags. Some of my handmade bags have been ...
It’s one of these books I have an inane aversion to opening. Even looking at mere pictures of creepy crawlies is not my thing. But as it is ...
Ilove the melt-in-the-mouth silkiness of a slow-cooked pork curry, the hearty creaminess of home-made baked beans and the rich, sweet lusciousness of a sticky date pudding. In fact, ...
It’s great to find a book that takes a complete look at food allergies in children – from understanding the nature of allergies and diagnostics to the importance ...
Just when you have everything sorted with your kitchen, along scurries a cockroach! As a Pest Controller, I specialise in cockroach control. I am often asked how do you ...
Most crafters like their ‘crafty’ books and often have a small library of useful guides. My stash of craft books is fairly small because styles and colours usually ...
In her introduction author Margo Marrone, a qualified pharmacist, herbalist and homeopath, illustrates the fact that all aspects of our lives are connected to each other. When she ...
Much has been written about some foods – almost too much: Jack ate locusts at the back of Timbuktu, Jill had an unforgettable donkey steak in the Andes ...
Food and eating are not just about keeping us alive – a fact nobody can explain better than Nigella Lawson. Jamie Oliver is passionate about best ingredients, Gordon ...
Chef and food writer O’Brien has put together a culinary portrait of her hometown Melbourne, the food capital of our Aussie neighbours.
I’m Judy James and I’m a body language expert. I’m going to be showing you how to make a really good first impression. Always make a great entrance. ...
What a cracker! This fat little paperback has taught me more about good writing than all the How-to-write-good-English guides I’ve read put together. It’s not a new book, ...
A global plague? Bed bugs are found throughout the world and are becoming more common in New Zealand, particularly where there is a large turnover of visitors; places ...
Now is the time to think about keeping your home free from rats and mice this winter. Rodents have been outside feeding and breeding in the warm weather. ...
Jane Takagi-Little is a young American/Japanese documentary film maker living in New York. She is broke and looking for a job when she gets a call from her ...
Ok, so the last thing you feel like doing after a long session in the garden is cleaning all your tools right? But, we both know that taking ...
The Windsor knot is the don of all knots, fat and wide. It projects confidence and so is considered a power knot for business.
You still have a few minutes left to rush to your bookshop and buy a novel for your reading friend or family member. These novels are remarkable in ...
If there is one celebrity chef that can smile sweetly and show cleavage for a Christmas cookbook cover, it’s Nigella Lawson. No one else would be able to ...
Your toothbrush can be a breeding ground for bacteria. If you have one of those family size holders that everybody parks their toothbrushes on top of each other, ...
White-tailed spiders are reported to be biting Kiwis. There have been reports in the press of incidents around the country and specifically in Palmerston North of people ending ...
Protect your largest investment. There are up to seven species of wood-boring insect in New Zealand that might attack the timbers of your home or other buildings. The ...
Are ants bothering you in and around your home? As summer approaches and the weather warms up so the populations of ant nests rise and they become more ...
When we use body barriers, we signal to other people to leave us alone. They make you look extremely unapproachable. For that reason, avoid things like folded arms. ...
To understand why we should exercise, it’s essential to first explain the basics of a highly complex piece of machinery, better known as your body. All animals, including ...
Have you ever wondered why a new diet is launched every few months? Nutritionists and dieticians have been voicing their concerns over fad diets for years.
Did you know your body can turn excess sugars into fat, but it cannot turn fat back into useable sugar? Sugar is a carbohydrate, our brain uses carbohydrate ...
If you don’t want animals to play any role at all in your diet, here’s how to go vegan. You will need: willpower vegan equivalents to meat and ...
Today I’ve got a nice little chiropractic tip for you and it’s going to be a way that may help you improve your spinal health and your health ...
There has always been the staunch advocates and critics arguing which protein source is the best for athletes, (or anyone for that matter) wishing to increase their lean ...
Here’s a true life story, written by Piers Paul Read who interviewed the survivors of the crash of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 in October of 1972. As ...
A seeming nobody professor, Charles Frazier, from North Carolina State University sat down and began writing his first novel in the early 1990’s. By 1997, he had a ...
Tired of the “New Age Circus” and want something with some real meat and potatoes truth to it? Want to read it for free in the next two ...
For those of you who enjoyed the best-seller Jonathan Livingston Seagull and have a taste for a real-life love story, here’s another one by the American writer Richard ...
Long live Alexander Supertramp! Here’s a book that may look like a boring mountain hiking tale or a story about “nature” but take a second look. ‘Into the ...
I recently ran into a couple of reading lists and realized that LOVE reading book recommendations. I can’t get enough of them. So I decided to compile my ...
Type ‘wedding diet’ into an internet search and you’ll find a zillion diets for brides to be. All designed to get you looking like a model in your ...
Here’s a book that doesn’t look like much when you glance at the cover and read the summary. I was lucky enough to have a friend who insisted ...
Replay is a novel by Ken Grimwood that won the 1988 World Fantasy Award and often gets misjudged by its cover. The book had an influence on Harold ...
The glycemic index was first developed 25 years ago by a professor of nutrition to help determine which carbohydrate foods were best for people with diabetes. Carbohydrates are ...
Short of hibernating from May through to October, there is little we can do to avoid the chill of winter. Winter brings with it many good things; the ...
The risks of overindulging in alcohol have been widely publicised, but sometimes knowing just how much is safe and within the guidelines, can be tricky.
Though fats have a poor reputation, they are in fact a key part of a nutritionally-balanced diet. Fats allow for the absorption of vitamins, as well as aiding ...
In an ideal world, we’d all have that extra hour in the day (and the corresponding motivation!) to pound the pavement or hit the gym, to well and ...
A sufficient water intake is needed to combat dehydration, which saps energy, causes fatigue and reduces concentration. The standard ‘eight glasses a day’ of water, which equates to ...
While the blueberries have had more than their fair share of positive press in the field of superfoods, there are countless other foods in your supermarket that are ...
The world just seems a better place after a good night’s sleep, but not getting good quality sleep is a problem that plagues many of us. While serious ...
The Outsiders, by S. E. Hinton, was first published in 1967 and the author was only 15 when she began writing it. She published at 18 and the ...
Only two decades ago, Huxley’s ‘Brave new world’ was read like a futuristic science fiction novel where mankind would be transformed into a genetically engineered world of automatons. ...
“It all starts with Ayn Rand.” – That is the famous saying about how young, innocent minds, basking in the openness of their future, find themselves tempted into ...
It’s just too bad what Hollywood has done to true art. When Pat Conroy first penned this amazing feat, who knew it would be destroyed by the like ...
Zen and the art of motorcycle maintenance: An inquiry into values is the Introductory course for all spiritually inclined individuals. Robert M. Pirsig’s book explores the Metaphysics of ...
The road less traveled is a book that can literally change your life. Published in 1978, this book was written by a psychiatrist M. Scott Peck who had ...
Jonathan Livingston Seagull, written by Richard Bach, is a short fable that is presented in the form of a novella. Just the mere presentation of this book attracts ...
What do you get when you take a fully grown onion and begin peeling away the layers to the very core? First, you get a whole lot of ...
Banned in the US for many years because of its profanity and liberal portrayal of teenage angst and sexuality, ‘The catcher in the rye’ was eventually chosen as ...
Throughout history, all major advancements have come about through the discovery of individuals who gathered together the information of their time and came to a particular conclusion which ...
Running may seem like a daunting workout, but you don’t have to be an athlete to incorporate running into your weekly workout routine.
To give you an example of the mineral concentration of fruits, I want to tell you the difference between a piece of fruit and Gatorade. We actually had ...
Oh, the misery! Your head is pounding, your whole body aches, and there’s nobody – nobody – around to pamper you. You’ll just have to pamper yourself.
Whether it’s heights, flying or public speaking, a profound fear can compromise the quality of your life. Don’t live with yours another minute.
If all the important things in the world – peace, hunger, poverty – this is pretty much the most important. So listen closely.
You never know what kind of pesticides or dirt may be lurking on the skin of your favourite fruits and vegetables. That’s why it’s always a good idea ...
Can’t remember names, dates, or even why you walked into a room? Luckily there are a lot of things that you can do to increase your memory power.
We’re going to show you how to give a quick and easy neck and shoulder massage. James Orci, a nationally certified massage therapist from the United States will ...
There’s never been a better way to say, “I love you,” than by giving a massage. Follow these instructions to become an instant hit.
You’re touching them anyway, you might as well try to save her life while you’re at it.
You can’t always get rid of panic attacks completely, but you can learn how to live with them.
Infertility affects one in six couples. About 90% of male infertility problems are caused by the failure to produce enough sperms. Here is some advice on how to ...
Kiwifruit are a fantastic source of vitamin C and fibre. Green kiwifruit have more vitamin C than an orange – gold kiwifruit have three times more than an ...
Whether you’re a budding actor, a businessperson who has to give presentations, or a PTA mom, we all need to remember lines now and then. These tricks will ...
Sure you talk to your cat now, but does he know what the heck you’re saying? And do you understand his purrs and meows? If not, it’s time ...
Your cat isn’t evil and determined to shred your house, she’s just being a cat. Cats need to scratch, it’s a hardwired and necessary part of healthy cat ...
Cats can be pretty finicky eaters but pet parents can be pretty finicky too. Hi, I’m Doctor Robin and this is Tiger. Today I’m going to explain the ...
By the time a kitten is old enough to come home they’re usually already house trained. If not, don’t worry. Cats are quick studies.
From the first day of conception, your baby is being nourished by you. When you are pregnant all of your body’s resources are called upon to help your ...