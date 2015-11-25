Things to do in Taupo

Thermal hot springs, raging rapids, crystal clear waters, beautiful walks and cycle tracks – the Taupo region has something to tempt all visitors.

Huka Falls

The power of the Huka Falls is more than a little bit awe-inspiring – making them a must visit. The thundering 11 metre high waterfall is the most visited and photographed natural attraction in New Zealand.

Thermal hot pools

No visit to Taupo is complete without a relaxing soak in one of its many hot pools. There’s a range of options to suit all tastes and budgets.

The Otumuheke Stream at Spa Park is one of the best kept thermal secrets of Taupo and provides a free hot stream that flows into the Waikato River and creates natural hot pools.

The AC Baths features a large outdoor leisure pool with two toddler areas, two 25-metre lane pools, an indoor learn-to-swim pool, two hydroslides, a tarzan swing, four private thermal mineral pools, a sauna and a cafe. All the pools are thermally heated.

Golf

The Taupo Golf Club is the only club in NZ to offer two eighteen hole golf courses. The Centennial Championship course has hosted numerous national championships providing a good golfing test, while the Tauhara Club course features relatively short, smaller greens.

Craters of the Moon

Craters of the Moon is an active geothermal field. The terrain is constantly shifting, collapsing and reforming – giving Craters of the Moon its otherworldly appearance. Craters Mountain Bike Park has a wide range of fantastic trails in the Wairakei Forest.

Motorsport Park

Taupo Motorsport Park is New Zealand’s Premier motorsport and driver training facility. As an international FIA category 2 race circuit and NZDRA certified drag strip it plays host to top world class motorsport events.

If you’re looking for more information on what to do on your stay, check out www.greatlaketaupo.com.

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