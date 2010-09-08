Lost Spring Spa: Coromandel

Located in Whitianga township, The Lost Spring offers a thermal hot water and spa experience.

Prepare to be surprised when you turn off a residential street and enter the gateway to a lush tropical garden, which gives a serene and private setting for the restaurant, hot pools and spa complex.

The spa building has a welcoming reception lobby, which has a stunning view of a landscaped water feature, where you can choose to eat in the restaurant, have a spa treatment, or just soak in the hot pools – or indulge in all there is. There are clean and pleasant changing rooms with showers and hairdryers. They offer mid-week specials and you can hire a robe ($10), towel ($2), or locker ($3).

There are two main hot pool areas sourced from a well 644m below ground, separated by landscaped bush complete with concrete volcano, waterfalls and a grotto with electric glow worms and geode-encased stalactites.

The artful landscaping around the poolsides creates private areas, and offers different seating options. The water temperature varies between 37 and 42 degrees throughout the pools, so you can move around to cool off or heat up to your heart’s content.

The thermal water is divine and boosts therapeutic properties beneficial in many skin and joint conditions like dermatitis, eczema, arthritis and rheumatism. But if that isn’t enough you can order drinks and food to be delivered without leaving the pool, or follow up with a spa treatment (bookings recommended) or visit the restaurant.