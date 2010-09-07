Hot Waves Cafe: Coromandel

Hot Waves is a licensed café just one minute walk around the corner from Hot Water Beach.

Hot Waves makes Hot Water Beach’s best coffee and is great for a healthy breakfast or lunch – serving a delicious selection of homemade food including many great vegetarian and organic options.

There is plenty of seating with sofas and tables inside where you can admire the local art on the walls (available for sale) and outside under an umbrella in the lovely sheltered and relaxed landscaped native garden.

It’s child-friendly too, with a selection of toys to keep toddlers amused.

They often have live music at the weekends or on public holidays.

Like so many places around here, I just keep coming back. We loved it so much that we had our wedding reception here, and when the weather unexpectedly went pear shaped down at the beach, owners Mary and Terry kindly offered us the garden for our ceremony as well. Terry and his band even provided all the music – such a great place and such awesome people.