#Rotorua
Hell’s Gate and Wai Ora Spa: Rotorua
Hells Gate and Wai Ora Spa is approximately 18km and 20 minutes drive east of town. The name is apt as the geothermal reserve is highly suggestive of ...
Discover top recommendations, walks, attractions, and local guides for Rotorua, New Zealand.2 articles
Hells Gate and Wai Ora Spa is approximately 18km and 20 minutes drive east of town. The name is apt as the geothermal reserve is highly suggestive of ...
Those of us living in cities and towns often run the risk of overlooking the natural and unspoilt scenery which New Zealand can offer. Our country is unique ...