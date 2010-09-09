A splashing good time at Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre

Within a jet’s roar of Wellington Airport, in the Capital’s eastern suburbs, the Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre has a wide range of services and facilities for all ages.

The centrepiece of the complex is the 50m indoor pool and diving pool, for lane swimming and water sports. But if, like me, you have young kids, you’ll head to the Spray Pool.

Consisting of a splash area (with sprays, jets, fountains and water cannons), secure toddler pool (more sprays and fountains and even a few spa-like bubble jets for mums and dads), and a larger, deeper pool to practise swimming, every age and ability is covered.

We use the big pool for our five-year-old (especially when the inflatable sea serpent is there to scramble over) and the toddler pool for the one-year-old, as it’s kept warmer than the other pools.

As a regular user, it’s a great place to build confidence in young swimmers and also a life-saver on a rainy day. The cafe has reliably good food and coffee, though the service can be sluggish.

Elsewhere there are private spa pools that can be rented for 30 minutes, saunas, a full gym, togs shop and creche.