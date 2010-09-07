Hot Water Beach: Coromandel

Hot Water Beach is on the east coast of the Coromandel Peninsula, approximately 12 minutes (8.6km) drive from Hahei. And its name is no exaggeration!

For one to two hours either side of low tide you can dig your own hot pool in the sand where the water temperature can be as hot as 64°C (147°F). So, remember to pack a spade, or hire one when you get there.

But don’t panic if you haven’t got a spade or don’t know where to dig, the right spot is generally dotted with little temporary hot pools others have dug and if you’re lucky, someone will be heading home and you can enjoy their hard work.

In the peak summer season it can get pretty busy, so plan to get there before low tide to claim a spot and allow plenty of time to relax in your own natural spa pool before the tide comes in.

Rough seas, very high tides, storms and sand shifts can mean that the hot pools aren’t available at low tide.

The spring water can be found on the beach opposite the off-shore rocks and contains salt, calcium, magnesium, potassium, fluorine, bromine and silica.

It is also a great place to surf in moderate easterly swell at the southern end of the beach or about halfway along, but it has several strong rips so not recommended for novices. So, make sure you take care if you venture into the ocean as lifeguards are only on patrol during peak summer season.

There are a few shops and cafes near the car park so you can have an ice cream, drink or something to eat.