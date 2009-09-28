Free school holiday fun in Wellington

Did you know that it is possible to have fun and keep to a budget?!

You can provide your children with exciting, new and fun experiences without having to fork out any money…

Here’s how:

Rent a free DVD: Go to your local Video Ezy store and ask if they have a ‘Holiday Card’. This card allows one household a free kids weekly movie every day of the holidays (26 Sept – 11 Oct).

Attend the free events at the libraries: Go to one of the interesting activities that are put on by your local library. For a list of events visit http://www.wcl.govt.nz/kids/whatson.html

Attend a free show: Go dance and sing along with the North City Duck this week at 11 am and 2 pm from Mon 28 Sept – Fri 2 Oct. There will also be a night show on Thur 1 Oct at 6 pm. http://www.northcityshopping.co.nz/duck-web

Watch some circus acts: Go and see the amazing circus acts at Westfield, Queensgate, Lower Hutt at 1.30pm, Mon 28 Sept – Fri 2 Oct. Monday 28 – Diabolo, Tuesday 29 – Juggling, Wednesday 30 – Devil Sticks, Thursday 1 – Spinning Plates, Friday 2 – Juggling. http://westfield.co.nz/queensgate/news/ItsCircusTime.html

Go to a park: Go park hopping to your favourite parks or go on an adventure to a park that you have never been to before. The local councils have put together a list of their local playgrounds along with their addresses. http://www.wellington.govt.nz/services/prksplygrnds/locations/locations.html. http://www.huttcity.govt.nz/Council-Services/Playgrounds-Parks-and-Reserves/Playgrounds/. http://www.pcc.govt.nz/Leisure/Outdoor-Recreation/Playgrounds

Go on a bush walk: There are some amazing walks around Wellington, pack some water, a warm top and a snack. Go to the Feeling Great website to see the tracks available and the entry points. http://www.feelinggreat.co.nz/facilities-and-venues/walkways-and-tracks/

Take part in a science roadshow: At Johnsonville Mall this week they will have the 2009 Fonterra Science Roadshow from Tue 29 Sep – Thu 01 Oct, between 11am-4pm daily. It is a hands-on, interactive learning experirence. http://www.roadshow.org/index.php?option=com_content&task=section&id=5&Itemid=28

Watch a funny magic show: Zappo the magician and his assistant Zappolina will be visiting the Johnsonville Mall to perform two shows daily at 11 am and 1 pm from Monday 5 Oct – Friday 9 Oct. They are also launching their album “Wibbly Wobbly”.

Go to a craft workshop: That will cost money, I hear you say, not at Bunnings! They have Kids DIY Clinics where they do lots of creative activities. This school holidays their theme is ‘Craft in the Garden’. Workshops are free for children over the age of 5 and must be accompanied by an adult. Bookings are essential for all classes, you need to contact your local Bunnings store (Naenae or Porirua) to register. http://www.bunnings.co.nz/learn-how-to-DIY_kids-diy-clinics.aspx

by Juggling Motherhood

http://jugglingmotherhood.wordpress.com/