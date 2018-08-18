How to clean a microwave without scrubbing

Messy microwave? Want to get it clean with minimal effort?

Here’s the easiest way to get a sparkling clean microwave – without nasty chemicals.



Step 1: Combine ¼ cup of white vinegar and 1 cup of water in a glass bowl. Zap the mixture on high for 5 minutes.

Step 2: Wander off and leave the it to do it’s thing for a few extra minutes. This will allow the steam to soften up the baked-on grime.

Step 3: Use the warm vinegar and water mixture to wipe away all the stains and splatters in the microwave and it will give you a nice streak free exterior too.

Using vinegar will eliminate any lingering odours and disinfect.

Not only does the vinegar do a great job, it’s totally non-toxic! So you don’t need to worry about any potentially harmful fumes mingling with your food.