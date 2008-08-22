How to be a vegan

If you don’t want animals to play any role at all in your diet, here’s how to go vegan.
You will need:
- willpower
- vegan equivalents to meat and some dairy products
- a variety of dietary supplements
- and understanding of an animal-free diet.
Step one: Cut meats, poultry and seafood out of your diet entirely.
Step two: Find vegan equivalents to these meats like a soy-based hotdog substitute.
Step three: Eliminate all dairy products and animal by-products like cheese, eggs and chicken broth.
Step four: Get equivalents to these products by focusing on soy and tofu as substitutions.
Step five: Check the labels of everything you eat to check for vegan-friendliness. Many foods you might not associate with meat, like gelatin snacks, contain animal matter.
Step six: Be careful when ordering in restaurants. Even dishes that are meatless can include sauces, reductions, glazes or stocks that are prepared with animal by-products like margarine which contains whey.
Step seven: Take a dietary supplement like a multivitamin to make sure you’re getting sufficient calcium and vitamins.
Step eight: Eat plenty of nuts and seeds like walnuts and flax seeds to get omega 3 – an essential fatty acid which you won’t be getting from fish.
Never change your diet without first consulting your physician.