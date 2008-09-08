7 reasons to reduce your sugar intake

Did you know your body can turn excess sugars into fat, but it cannot turn fat back into useable sugar?
Sugar is a carbohydrate, our brain uses carbohydrate but it cannot use fat.
Eating or drinking more sugar or refined carbohydrates than the body requires can result in the following scenarios.
- Excess sugar puts your pancreas and adrenal glands on a fighting seesaw – which increases your body’s production of adrenaline (stress hormone)
- Excess sugar inhibits the immune system, increasing flu, colds and infections
- Excess sugar supports the development of food allergies, asthma, behavioural disorders, joint pain and deterioration and muscle pain
- It can lead to auto-immune diseases which attack and destroy our own tissues
- Sugar feeds candida (yeasts)
- Interferes with the transport of vitamin C, which affects collagen and elastin-building leading to ageing and wrinkles even in young skin
- Sugar or refined carbohydrates lack vitamins and minerals: so uses existing body sources to metabolise (body depletion). If sugar remains in the colon too long, it produces harmful bacteria, causing gas and toxins.