Knit edgings & trims, 150 stitches
I had better confess straight away: Harmony Guides are my knitting bibles. I have two of the older editions of the Guides to Knitting Stitches and hardly a ...
I had better confess straight away: Harmony Guides are my knitting bibles. I have two of the older editions of the Guides to Knitting Stitches and hardly a ...
For his birthday, little Cameron gets a colourful hand knitted sweater from his grandma. Have you ever received a present that was made with love especially for you ...
Debbie Bliss patterns are always worth a look, if not for the actual pattern, then certainly for inspiration. ‘Special family knits: 25 handknits for all seasons’ has great ...
I’ve always loved making my own bags, and I’m one of those women who think one can’t have too many bags. Some of my handmade bags have been ...
It’s one of these books I have an inane aversion to opening. Even looking at mere pictures of creepy crawlies is not my thing. But as it is ...
Ilove the melt-in-the-mouth silkiness of a slow-cooked pork curry, the hearty creaminess of home-made baked beans and the rich, sweet lusciousness of a sticky date pudding. In fact, ...
It’s great to find a book that takes a complete look at food allergies in children – from understanding the nature of allergies and diagnostics to the importance ...
Most crafters like their ‘crafty’ books and often have a small library of useful guides. My stash of craft books is fairly small because styles and colours usually ...
In her introduction author Margo Marrone, a qualified pharmacist, herbalist and homeopath, illustrates the fact that all aspects of our lives are connected to each other. When she ...
Much has been written about some foods – almost too much: Jack ate locusts at the back of Timbuktu, Jill had an unforgettable donkey steak in the Andes ...
Food and eating are not just about keeping us alive – a fact nobody can explain better than Nigella Lawson. Jamie Oliver is passionate about best ingredients, Gordon ...
Chef and food writer O’Brien has put together a culinary portrait of her hometown Melbourne, the food capital of our Aussie neighbours.
What a cracker! This fat little paperback has taught me more about good writing than all the How-to-write-good-English guides I’ve read put together. It’s not a new book, ...
Jane Takagi-Little is a young American/Japanese documentary film maker living in New York. She is broke and looking for a job when she gets a call from her ...
You still have a few minutes left to rush to your bookshop and buy a novel for your reading friend or family member. These novels are remarkable in ...
If there is one celebrity chef that can smile sweetly and show cleavage for a Christmas cookbook cover, it’s Nigella Lawson. No one else would be able to ...