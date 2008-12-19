How to kill bacteria on your toothbrush

Your toothbrush can be a breeding ground for bacteria.

If you have one of those family size holders that everybody parks their toothbrushes on top of each other, you’ll be spreading colds much easier then you might like.

Follow these easy steps to keep your toothbrush clean and bacteria free.

Step one: A new solution, fill the bottom of a cup with some hydrogen peroxide and some water. Put your bristles into the solution and shake it around. The hydrogen solution is a natural disinfectant and will kill bacteria on your bristles.

Step two: A clean rinse. Before applying your favourite toothpaste, rinse your toothbrush with water. If you want a natural whitening effect, you can apply your toothbrush without rinsing your brush. The hydrogen peroxide will naturally help to whiten your teeth.

Done.