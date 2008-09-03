Guide to the basic principles of exercise
To understand why we should exercise, it’s essential to first explain the basics of a highly complex piece of machinery, better known as your body. All animals, including ...
To understand why we should exercise, it’s essential to first explain the basics of a highly complex piece of machinery, better known as your body. All animals, including ...
Have you ever wondered why a new diet is launched every few months? Nutritionists and dieticians have been voicing their concerns over fad diets for years.
Did you know your body can turn excess sugars into fat, but it cannot turn fat back into useable sugar? Sugar is a carbohydrate, our brain uses carbohydrate ...
There has always been the staunch advocates and critics arguing which protein source is the best for athletes, (or anyone for that matter) wishing to increase their lean ...
Type ‘wedding diet’ into an internet search and you’ll find a zillion diets for brides to be. All designed to get you looking like a model in your ...
The glycemic index was first developed 25 years ago by a professor of nutrition to help determine which carbohydrate foods were best for people with diabetes. Carbohydrates are ...
From the first day of conception, your baby is being nourished by you. When you are pregnant all of your body’s resources are called upon to help your ...