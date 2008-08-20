Alive: The story of the Andes survivors
Here’s a true life story, written by Piers Paul Read who interviewed the survivors of the crash of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 in October of 1972. As ...
Here’s a true life story, written by Piers Paul Read who interviewed the survivors of the crash of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 in October of 1972. As ...
A seeming nobody professor, Charles Frazier, from North Carolina State University sat down and began writing his first novel in the early 1990’s. By 1997, he had a ...
Tired of the “New Age Circus” and want something with some real meat and potatoes truth to it? Want to read it for free in the next two ...
For those of you who enjoyed the best-seller Jonathan Livingston Seagull and have a taste for a real-life love story, here’s another one by the American writer Richard ...
Long live Alexander Supertramp! Here’s a book that may look like a boring mountain hiking tale or a story about “nature” but take a second look. ‘Into the ...
Here’s a book that doesn’t look like much when you glance at the cover and read the summary. I was lucky enough to have a friend who insisted ...
Replay is a novel by Ken Grimwood that won the 1988 World Fantasy Award and often gets misjudged by its cover. The book had an influence on Harold ...
The Outsiders, by S. E. Hinton, was first published in 1967 and the author was only 15 when she began writing it. She published at 18 and the ...
Only two decades ago, Huxley’s ‘Brave new world’ was read like a futuristic science fiction novel where mankind would be transformed into a genetically engineered world of automatons. ...
“It all starts with Ayn Rand.” – That is the famous saying about how young, innocent minds, basking in the openness of their future, find themselves tempted into ...
It’s just too bad what Hollywood has done to true art. When Pat Conroy first penned this amazing feat, who knew it would be destroyed by the like ...
Zen and the art of motorcycle maintenance: An inquiry into values is the Introductory course for all spiritually inclined individuals. Robert M. Pirsig’s book explores the Metaphysics of ...
The road less traveled is a book that can literally change your life. Published in 1978, this book was written by a psychiatrist M. Scott Peck who had ...
Jonathan Livingston Seagull, written by Richard Bach, is a short fable that is presented in the form of a novella. Just the mere presentation of this book attracts ...
What do you get when you take a fully grown onion and begin peeling away the layers to the very core? First, you get a whole lot of ...
Banned in the US for many years because of its profanity and liberal portrayal of teenage angst and sexuality, ‘The catcher in the rye’ was eventually chosen as ...
Throughout history, all major advancements have come about through the discovery of individuals who gathered together the information of their time and came to a particular conclusion which ...