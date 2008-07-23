How to give a massage

There’s never been a better way to say, “I love you,” than by giving a massage.

Follow these instructions to become an instant hit.

You will need:

massage oil

towels or sheets

two pillows

water

Optional: soothing music and a dark warm room

Step one: Cover a bed or a portion of the floor with towels or sheets.

Step two: Have your partner undress to their level of comfort and ask them to lie face down or with their head turned at the side. Respect how much or how little your partner wants to undress.

Step three: Place a pillow under your partner’s belly and another beneath their ankles. This will allow them to comfortably position their back.

Step four: Pour about a teaspoon of oil into your hands and rub them together to warm it. If you don’t have massage oil, use an oil you have on hand that has good slipperiness, such as mineral, peanut, almond, or sunflower oil.

Step five: Start the long strokes, working your hands along the muscle pipe with firm, even pressure. For the back, work along the length of the spine. For legs, go from the hamstrings to the knee. Never put pressure directly on the spine, in fact, avoid touching it altogether.

Step six: Apply more targeted pressure, as guided by your partner. Muscles should feel relaxed and pliable. When you find a knot, apply direct gentle pressure with your thumbs until you feel the spot released. Circle your thumbs on a tight spot to help it relax.

Step seven: Massage your partner anywhere from 30 to 90 minutes. When working on trouble spots, leave the area once you feel it relax. Too much work on one spot can actually irritate and tighten it.

Step eight: When you’re finished, allow your partner to relax alone for a few minutes before getting up. This downtime can be just as soothing as the massage itself.

Step nine: Instruct your partner to drink ample water. The muscles will be fatigued just like after a workout, and need fluids to recover.

Did you know each year 20 million Americans enjoy some form of massage?