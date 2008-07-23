How to make a move on a girl while watching a movie on a couch

If all the important things in the world – peace, hunger, poverty – this is pretty much the most important.

So listen closely.

You will need:

a movie

a drink

some courage

Step 1: Make sure your target is a girl because everybody makes mistakes.

Step 2: Wait until the right moment in the movie, but don’t wait too long.

Step 3: Pick a long movie, leaving more opportunity for snuggling.

Tip: If possible, impress her with your political knowledge.

Step 4: Analyse your boundaries and find a penetration point.

Step 5: Tell her she’s pretty “You look just like Angelina Jolie.”

Tip: Don’t compare her to anyone in your family “You look just like my sister.”

Step 6: Make sure you’re alone. Otherwise, things might get a little awkward.

Step 7: Don’t overstep your boundaries “Do you mind if I take a picture of you? It’s for my parents.”

Step 8: If all else fails, spill something on her.

Just go for it. Of the two girls we surveyed, both said simple and shameless is the way to go, and awkwardness is to be avoided at all costs.

Did you know? When Match.com asked 800 singles if they’d consider making the first move, more women than men said that they would!