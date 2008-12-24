How to tie a Windsor knot

The Windsor knot is the don of all knots, fat and wide. It projects confidence and so is considered a power knot for business.

The Windsor knot produces a symmetrical triangular knot that works best with widespread shirt collars.

We’re going to show you how it’s done with these steps:

Step one – Prepare. Turn up the collar of your shirt and do up your top button. Drape the tie around your neck with the main seam facing inwards. The wider end should be on the side of your dominant hand. If you’re right-handed, it goes on the right side and if you’re left handed, the left side.

Step two – Position your tie. If you look carefully, you will see a seam on the front of the narrow end of the tie. Cross the wide end of the tie over the seam. This will ensure that when finished, your tie will be the correct length and reaches to your waistline. Wearing it too short or too long will not look good.

Step three – Up, under, over. From the starting position, pass the wide end up through the middle of the loop around your neck. Bring the wide end to the right then pass it under the knot to the left side. Thread it over the loop around your neck again and back to the right.

Step four – Across and down. Throw the wide end across the knot to the right and up through the loop around your neck. Finally, thread the wide end down through the middle of the knot.

Step five – Tighten. Tighten the knot by holding the narrow end and sliding the knot up. Turn down your collar and take your time to do any final adjustments. How does it look? Excellent.

One more thing, when taking off your tie, slide the narrow end out and undo the knot. Don’t just loosen the knot and pull it over your head, this will damage the fabric.

Done, perfect, you’re good to go.