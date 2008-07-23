How to start running

Running may seem like a daunting workout, but you don’t have to be an athlete to incorporate running into your weekly workout routine.

People have said running not only improves physical health and stamina, but once you become a runner your outlook on life changes and healthy choices will come naturally.

If you want to start running, here are some tips:

Start off slowly. Begin with a walk/run regimen that begins with running for 30 seconds then walking for 30 seconds. Update your run/walk interval each week by increasing your running period while decreasing the walking period.

Listen to your body. If you experience any sharp pain, numbness or inflammation stop immediately and seek medical advice.

Don’t sprint. If you can’t talk while you run or if you’re huffing and puffing, you’re running way too fast.

For muscle fuel, eat some simple carbohydrates before running (not too much), and eating protein after a run can help with muscle repair.

Rehydrate. Drink before you’re thirsty, about every 10 minutes during your workout.

It’s also important to invest in a proper running outfit. You should have well-fitting shoes designed for running and a good supportive sports bra.

Set yourself some reasonable goals so you have something to aim for, but be patient. You should very gradually be building up how long you’re running for.