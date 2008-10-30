How to get rid of ants

Are ants bothering you in and around your home?

As summer approaches and the weather warms up so the populations of ant nests rise and they become more active. Ants are often found invading our kitchens or marching across our decks in search of food. Often our food. The sandwich we innocently left on the breakfast bar.

With a little effort and some products from the NO Ants range from Kiwicare there are ways to get rid of these pests and keep them away.

1. Begin by taking a good look around the inside and outside of your house. Look for where you are seeing ants. Most often the nest is outside in sandy soil often under paving stones or in cracks and crevices.

2. Do not spray the nests with insecticide! This will only serve to spread your problem as the ants will often just move to another site. If the colony is a multi-queen species this will mean multiple new nests.

3. Your first treatment should be using ant bait, either Kiwicare NO Ants Gel or Liquid. Place the bait everywhere ants have been seen. The worker ants collect this bait and take it back to their nest where they feed it to the queens and larvae. Replenish the bait regularly so that there is always fresh bait for the ants. Continue until very few or no ants are seen feeding on the bait.

4. Now you can spray the interior surfaces with Kiwicare NO Bugs Super. Ants that walk over this insecticide surface spray will be killed and many ants will detect the insecticide and avoid it so it acts as a barrier. If ants have been seen in the roof void use a Kiwicare NO Bugs Bug Bomb to treat this area.

5. Now put a barrier around your house to stop the ants from your neighbours moving in. Sprinkle Kiwicare NO Insects Lawnguard Prills on the surface of flowerbeds and gravel or sandy areas around the house and water in. This releases a ‘curtain’ of insecticide into the ground which acts as a barrier to ants that would burrow their way into your house. Also brush Kiwicare NO Ants Ant Sand into cracks and crevices to deny ants these spaces as new nest sites.

6. Spray or paint either NO Ants or NO Bugs Super spray around the base of the walls of your house and possible entry points such as doors, window frames, vents, downpipes etc. This will act as a surface barrier to prevent ants and other crawling insects getting into the house.

Note: Kiwicare produce an organic ant barrier containing capsaicin that is very effective and contains no insecticide.

7. Routinely maintain these barrier treatments and you will remain free from ant problems in your home.

Have a wonderful ant free summer.