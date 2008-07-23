How to make an organic fruit and veggie wash

You never know what kind of pesticides or dirt may be lurking on the skin of your favourite fruits and vegetables.

That’s why it’s always a good idea to thoroughly wash your produce before eating it.

Follow these easy steps to find out how to make an organic and inexpensive lemon wash.

Step 1: Squeeze your lemons

Squeeze out one tablespoon of lemon juice into your spray bottle. The lemon juice is a natural disinfectant and will leave your fruits and vegetables smelling nice too.

Step 2: Vim and vinegar.

Put two tablespoons of vinegar into your bottle along with one cup of water. The acid in the vinegar will neutralize most pesticides.

Screw on the top and shake your mixture vigorously.

Spray on all your fruits and vegetables and rinse.

Done!