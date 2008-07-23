How to eat a kiwifruit

Kiwifruit are a fantastic source of vitamin C and fibre. Green kiwifruit have more vitamin C than an orange – gold kiwifruit have three times more than an orange!

You can tell if your kiwifruit is ripe by giving it a gentle squeeze – it should give ever so slightly.

Kiwifruit taste sweeter when they’re ripe. I personally prefer the green kiwifruit while they’re still reasonably firm and a bit tangier, my other half likes the gold kiwifruit, which are always sweeter, as they’re often easier to eat.

Kiwifruit are often sold before they’re fully ripe as they’re easier to transport. You can store them in the fridge to slow down the ripening or you can leave them out at room temperature for a few days to ripen (add a banana to the fruit bowl to hurry things along).

There are so many ways to enjoy kiwifruit. Here are a few options:

Chop them up as a topping for your cereal

Make them into a smoothie

Add them to a fruit salad or as a garnish for your pavlova or other yummy desserts

Or just simply enjoy them as they are.

Kiwifruit is extremely versatile! However, a word of warning, eating too many kiwifruit at once is likely to give you diarrhoea and there are other potential side effects as well.

The most common way to eat a kiwifruit is by cutting the kiwifruit in half and using a teaspoon to scoop out the inside.

If you don’t have a knife or a spoon on hand you can bite right into it just like an apple – skin and all. You get extra vitamins and double the fibre by eating the skin, just make sure you wash it first.

Kiwifruit can be tricky to peel without making a mess or wasting half of it, so here’s a clever hack for you. You’ll need:

Kiwifruit

Sharp knife

Spoon

Chopping board

Step 1: Slice off either end of the kiwifruit.

Step 2: Slide the spoon under the skin and work it all the way around at one end. If necessary, turn the kiwifruit around and do the same from the other end.

Step 3: Give the skin a little squeeze and, with very little waste, out pops your perfectly peeled kiwifruit.