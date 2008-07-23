How to boost your sperm count

Infertility affects one in six couples.

About 90% of male infertility problems are caused by the failure to produce enough sperms.

Here is some advice on how to make lifestyle and dietary changes to boost your sperm count without resorting to medication or surgical procedures.

Step 1: Mobile phones – Electromagnetic radiation emitted by mobile phones is thought to have an effect on the health of a man’s sperm.

Research from the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology suggests that men who carry their phones in their pockets on standby have a third less sperm than those to who keep their phones switched on. This research is not definitive and needs to be backed up with further studies, but consider keeping your phone in a different pocket in the meantime.

Step 2: Get some sun – The sun has been shown to boost men’s testosterone levels which is meant to be kept nicely topped up to maintain healthy sperm production. The sunshine also reduces levels of the hormone melatonin in the body, which suppresses fertility.

Step 3: Stay fit – Maintaining a healthy weight is an important factor in fertility. Having a BMI of below 20 will reduce fertility whereas having a figure above 25 and your sperm count will be 22% lower than normal.

To calculate your BMI divide your weight in kilograms by your height in meter squared.

Step 4: Diet – Foods rich in zinc and folic acid like broccoli and avocado are recommended to help increase fertility as they both improve sperm general health whereas any foods rich in Vitamin A, C and E will help to repair any damage done to the DNA of your sperm.

Green tea is thought to boost energy levels and gingko is shown to increase circulation in blood capillaries which will help to improve sexual energy and performance.

Step 5: Stop smoking – Cigarettes and other tobacco products have an adverse effect on both sperm count and sperm motility. So cutting down on smoking is a necessity if you wish to boost your sperm count.

Some research suggests that smoking lowers the sex drive and that diminished circulation to the penis caused by smoking can cause impotence.

Step 6: Decrease your stress levels – There is also a growing body of evidence that suggests that excessive stress levels can reduce sperm quality and quantity as a result of hormonal changes in the body.

In some cases, the fear of infertility or problems conceiving a child can itself be a source of stress. Try to work out what makes you stressed and banish or minimize those influences from your life.

Make time for more activities that de-stress you and make sure your work life balance is healthy.

For a variety of ways to de-stress your life see the ‘How To Change Your Lifestyle To Manage Stress’ video.

Good luck!