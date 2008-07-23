How to take care of yourself when you’re sick

Oh, the misery!
Your head is pounding, your whole body aches, and there’s nobody – nobody – around to pamper you.
You’ll just have to pamper yourself.
You will need:
- a bed
- time to rest
- vitamin C
- dark chocolate
- warm fluids
- electrolyte drinks
- Optional: a humidifier and some over-the-counter medication
Step 1: Get lots of rest. Don’t try to work out, and make sure you get at least eight hours of sleep a night.
Tip: Don’t worsen your situation – and get others sick – by going out or going to work.
Step 2: Take in lots of vitamin C with supplements or through fluids like orange juice.
Step 3: Eat a little dark chocolate for its antioxidant qualities.
Step 4: If you have a cough, put a humidifier near your bed, or wherever you’re resting, to help you breath easier.
Step 5: Take in warm fluids like soups and teas.
Step 6: Keep yourself hydrated with lots of water and an occasional electrolyte drink.
Step 7: Avoid dairy products, which can uncomfortably coat the throat and mouth, as well as cause an upset stomach.
Step 8: Rest, rest, rest.
Tip: If you still feel lousy, try some over-the-counter-medication – like ibuprofen, acetaminophen or cough syrup – to alleviate some of your symptoms. They won’t cure you, but you’ll feel better.
Step 9: Wait it out. It likely will take a few days for your sickness to run its course. But If your symptoms persist – or worsen dramatically – see a doctor!
Did you know? The number one way to prevent the spread of illness is by washing your hands.