How to take care of yourself when you’re sick

Oh, the misery!

Your head is pounding, your whole body aches, and there’s nobody – nobody – around to pamper you.

You’ll just have to pamper yourself.

You will need:

a bed

time to rest

vitamin C

dark chocolate

warm fluids

electrolyte drinks

Optional: a humidifier and some over-the-counter medication

Step 1: Get lots of rest. Don’t try to work out, and make sure you get at least eight hours of sleep a night.

Tip: Don’t worsen your situation – and get others sick – by going out or going to work.

Step 2: Take in lots of vitamin C with supplements or through fluids like orange juice.

Step 3: Eat a little dark chocolate for its antioxidant qualities.

Step 4: If you have a cough, put a humidifier near your bed, or wherever you’re resting, to help you breath easier.

Step 5: Take in warm fluids like soups and teas.

Step 6: Keep yourself hydrated with lots of water and an occasional electrolyte drink.

Step 7: Avoid dairy products, which can uncomfortably coat the throat and mouth, as well as cause an upset stomach.

Step 8: Rest, rest, rest.

Tip: If you still feel lousy, try some over-the-counter-medication – like ibuprofen, acetaminophen or cough syrup – to alleviate some of your symptoms. They won’t cure you, but you’ll feel better.

Step 9: Wait it out. It likely will take a few days for your sickness to run its course. But If your symptoms persist – or worsen dramatically – see a doctor!

Did you know? The number one way to prevent the spread of illness is by washing your hands.